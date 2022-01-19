Congress Names Four More Candidates in Fourth List for Goa Assembly Polls

The Congress on Wednesday announced five more candidates for the February 14 elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly. While Delailah Lobo has been fielded from Siolim constituency, Kedar Naik will contest from Saligaon and Carlos Alvares Ferreira will fight from the Aldona seat. An official statement from the party said these candidates have been selected by the Central Election Committee of the party chaired by Sonia Gandhi.

Dr Dinesh Jalmi will be the Congress candidate from the Priol assembly seat while Moreno Rebello will contest from the Curtorim assembly constituency. The party had on Tuesday released its third list of nine party candidates for the Goa assembly elections. So, far it has announced the names of 29 candidates in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.