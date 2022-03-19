CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » Politics » Congress Names Ripun Bora, Jeby Mather as Rajya Sabha Candidates from Assam, Kerala
1-MIN READ

Congress Names Ripun Bora, Jeby Mather as Rajya Sabha Candidates from Assam, Kerala

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, during the second part of the Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, March 14, 2022. (SANSAV TV/PTI Photo)

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha, during the second part of the Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, March 14, 2022. (SANSAV TV/PTI Photo)

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

The Congress on Friday declared Ripun Bora and Jeby Mather its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Kerala, respectively. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Bora and Mather, a party statement said.

Elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31.

While members from Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland and Tripura are retiring on April 2, five members from Punjab are retiring on April 9.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 19, 2022, 07:30 IST