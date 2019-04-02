Congress Names Six Candidates from Punjab For Lok Sabha Polls

The Congress CEC on Tuesday to finalised its six Lok Sabha candidates from Punjab. The six candidates include Preneet Kaur, the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and a three-time former MP, to contest from Patiala, the home district of the CM.Four sitting Members of Parliament, including PPCC chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar from Gurdaspur, Chaudhary Santokh from Jalandhar, GS Aujla from Amritsar and Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana were renominated from their constituencies.The CEC is expected to decide for seven more candidates contesting from the state soon.The renomination of Aujla comes as a surprise as the Congress party was not planning to re-nominate him considering discord between him and the sitting Congress MLAs.Punjab with 13 Lok Sabha seats goes to polls in a single phase. All the 13 constituencies will vote in the last and the seventh phase on May 19.