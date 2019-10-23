Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Names Subhash Chopra as Chief of Its Delhi Unit, Kirti Azad Chairman of Campaign Committee

The post of the Delhi Congress president has been vacant since Sheila Dixit's death in July.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Names Subhash Chopra as Chief of Its Delhi Unit, Kirti Azad Chairman of Campaign Committee
A file photo of Subhash Chopra (left) with Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. (Courtesy: Facebook: Subhash Chopra)

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday named Subhash Chopra as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

The party made the announcement in a statement, saying that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also named Kirti Azad as chairman of the campaign committee of the DPCC.

The post of the Delhi Congress president has been vacant since Sheila Dixit's death in July.

A three-time MLA from Kalkaji, Chopra is also a former Delhi Congress chief. He was also a speaker of the Delhi Assembly earlier to which he was first elected in 1998 from Kalkaji.

Chopra will have the task of fostering unity in the party's Delhi unit ahead of the crucial assembly elections here due early next year.

In another statement, the party named M Okendro as president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, who will replace Gaikhangam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram