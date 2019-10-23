Congress Names Subhash Chopra as Chief of Its Delhi Unit, Kirti Azad Chairman of Campaign Committee

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday named Subhash Chopra as the president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC).

The party made the announcement in a statement, saying that Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also named Kirti Azad as chairman of the campaign committee of the DPCC.

The post of the Delhi Congress president has been vacant since Sheila Dixit's death in July.

INC COMMUNIQUEAppointment of following persons as the President and Chairman of Campaign committee of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). pic.twitter.com/i3tHCDxgT2 — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 23, 2019

A three-time MLA from Kalkaji, Chopra is also a former Delhi Congress chief. He was also a speaker of the Delhi Assembly earlier to which he was first elected in 1998 from Kalkaji.

Chopra will have the task of fostering unity in the party's Delhi unit ahead of the crucial assembly elections here due early next year.

In another statement, the party named M Okendro as president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, who will replace Gaikhangam.

