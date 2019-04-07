English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu to Campaign Across India Starting April 10
55-year-old, Sidhu, who is tourism, cultural affairs and local bodies minister in the Amarinder Singh-led state government, met senior party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi on Sunday in connection with his campaigning schedule.
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Chandigarh: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked him to campaign extensively for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Sidhu is expected to campaign for the party for 40 days starting April 10. The cricketer-turned-politician met Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday.
"Met Congress President Rahul Gandhi-ji, he directed me to campaign extensively and meet Ahmed Patel Sahab for detailed schedule," Sidhu tweeted on Sunday.
"Campaign to begin from the 10th. Will be in line of duty for 40 days."
55-year-old, Sidhu, who is tourism, cultural affairs and local bodies minister in the Amarinder Singh-led state government, met senior party leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi on Sunday in connection with his campaigning schedule.
Sidhu said 19 heads of the party's state units had written to the party high command for sending him for campaigning.
Sidhu will take Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh along with himself during campaigning in other states. Known for his trademark witty one-liners, the Punjab minister has pushed to open the Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan.
Sidhu had aggressively campaigned for the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh during the assembly elections there.
