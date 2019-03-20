Congress, NC Finalise Alliance in J&K; Will Have 'Friendly Contest' on Anantnag, Baramulla Seats

The Congress and the National Conference Wednesday announced an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for the Lok Sabha polls, saying it is in national interest and will help strengthen secular forces.Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and NC patron Farooq Abdullah jointly told the media while the Congress will contest the Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats, National Conference will fight from Srinagar.There will be a "friendly contest" between the two parties on the Anantnag and Baramulla seats, they said.Abdullah said the two parties are also discussing an arrangement for the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat. The state sends six MPs to Lok Sabha."The alliance has been finalised in national interest and will strengthen the secular forces in J&K as the state faces threat from Pakistan," Azad told reporters."Live and let live. This is the best decision taken in national interest. If either the Congress or National Conference wins, it is a win-win situation for both," he said.Azad said the tie-up will ensure there is no division of secular votes and BJP doesn't benefit.He said all Congress leaders will also campaign for Abdullah, who will be the joint candidate from the SrinagarParliamentary seat, which he currently represents.