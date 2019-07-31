Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Neta Booked for Cheating in Name of Allotting Poll Ticket in Madhya Pradesh

Dhurve alleged that Malik had assured him to get a Congress ticket from Shahpura assembly segment in the district. He also alleged that he paid money in several installments.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Congress Neta Booked for Cheating in Name of Allotting Poll Ticket in Madhya Pradesh
Representative image.
Dindori: A case of cheating has been registered against a Congress leader from Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly duping a tribal of Rs 3.83 lakh under the pretext of getting him a ticket for the assembly elections held last year, police said on Wednesday.

The accused Irfan Malik, a delegate of the state Congress from the district, however, said the case was registered as part of a conspiracy hatched by some senior leaders of his party.

"The complaint was filed by a tribal Ajit Dhurve," said Kotwali police station in-charge Varsha Patel.

Malik was booked on Tuesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Patel said.

Dhurve alleged that Malik had assured him to get a Congress ticket from Shahpura assembly segment in the district.

"I paid money to Malik in several instalments. Prior to November 2018 assembly elections, I paid Rs 3.83 lakh to Malik in various instalments," he said.

Dhurve said he was abused and assaulted by Malik when he demanded refund of money after failing to get the ticket.

"Mailk returned only Rs 18,000 to me," he claimed.

On the other hand, Malik said the case was filed without any investigation due to pressure exerted by senior Congress leaders.

"This is an attempt to end my career. I am not authorised to give or promise the party ticket to anyone. The senior leaders of my own party are behind this conspiracy so that they can tarnish my image," Malik alleged.

He claimed that Dhurve is a government employee who contested the recent Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate.

