Congress Never Questioned IAF Strikes, Only Sought Clarity on Conflicting BJP Statements: Digvijaya Singh
On speculations of Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Varanasi against Modi, the Congress leader said the decision will be made by Priyanka and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
File photo of Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday said his party never questioned Indian Air Force’s strikes on aish e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist camp in Balakot, but only sought clarification the conflicting statements on the number of terrorists killed in operation.
Speaking at a News18 event, Singh said, “The Congress never questioned the IAF airstrike after Pulwama attack. We only questioned the claims of those BJP ministers who came up with different figures of 300 killed, 250 killed. We only sought clarification and wanted them to give proof of these number claimed by them.”
Singh said the Prime Minister Modi and national security advisor Ajit Doval should have resigned after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed as “it was a big intelligence failure”. Asked if he is in favour of the construction of Ram temple, Singh said: “I am in favour of lord Ram.”
Singh is Congress’s candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, a seat considered to be one of the toughest for the party in Madhya Pradesh. “Bhopal seat is tough, as the only Congress candidate who won from Bhopal was late President Shankar Dayal Sharma and that was 33 years ago. It is a challenge and I have accepted it. I never back down,” Singh said.
“Those who fear losing should not fight the polls. I am fighting this election on the trust of people and leaders,” he added.
On speculations of Priyanka Gandhi contesting from Varanasi against Modi, the Congress leader said the decision will be made by Priyanka and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
