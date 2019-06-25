Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Congress Never Recognised Efforts of Anyone But Gandhi-Nehru Family, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said that the Emergency was a blot on the democracy that will never fade. He said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as the people thought it was a way of escaping from the UPA regime.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
Congress Never Recognised Efforts of Anyone But Gandhi-Nehru Family, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
New Delhi: Taking a potshot at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the party never recognised efforts of anyone but only the members from the Gandhi-Nehru family.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, Modi said the Congress never spoke about the good work of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narasimha Rao.

"There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to the national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India's progress," Modi said.

"Did they ever speak about the good work of Narismha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan ji," the Prime Minister added.

Modi also reminded Congress of the Emergency, saying it's a blot on the democracy that will never fade. In his first address to Parliament after being voted to power, Modi also stressed on the need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

The Prime Minister said the NDA was given a chance to rule in 2014 as the people thought it was a way of escaping from the UPA regime.

"We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation. I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens," Modi said.

