The no-confidence motion moved by the opposition Congress against the BJP government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was defeated by voice vote on Saturday night. After a fierce debate for about six hours, the no-confidence motion moved by leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah was defeated by a voice vote.

"The motion is in favour of Nos.The motion is defeated by the voice vote, Speaker Kageri said as he winded up the current session of the Karnataka Assembly.