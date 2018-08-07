Congress Not Aiming for 'BJP Mukt Bharat', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that the grand old party did not want a 'BJP mukt bharat.' BJP has on several occasions said that it wants a 'Congress Mukt Bharat.'"We don't want a BJP Mukt Bharat..They are our opposition not our enemies," Scindia added.He also said there was no animosity with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chaunan. "We are ready to hug him,he is not our enemy," Scindia said.He further said the Congress was United in the state, something that the party had worked hard for over the last 2 years and that Kamal Nath was in the state working on the party's strategy.The senior leader was also critical of the debate around Rahul Gandhi's hug in the Parliament. "Look at Modi's hard face before Gandhi hugged him. The PM was in a dilemma. Security of women and jobs is not a topic of debate for the government but what makes it to the table is Gandhi's wink. Haven't you ever winked?" Scindia quipped.All that Gandhi did, he added, was put BJP in the dock and put forth what the Congress believed in and then party's thought process. He also blamed the Speaker of the House of acting under pressure, just like there was pressure on businessmen in Gujarat during the elections which is how the BJP won the elections.He further slammed the ruling party for indulging in a language of hate because, he believed, that was their agenda all along.He further said that BJP was probably the only party to have lost on all by polls in the country despite being the ruling party at the centre. All that the government thought about, he added, was 2019."It seems the current government has been propagating for the 2019 elections since day one. The Centre has lost all hold on the ground," he further said.The Congress leader added that the environment of peace had been disrupted in the country, something that the BJP needed to account for."The gags that he has put on institutions, be it media, judiciary. Be it Gauri Lankesh or the fact that journalists are being shunted out. These are the things that need to be addressed. Why is there no debate on freedom in the country?" Scindia said.He also defended the Congress's stand on Mani Shankar Aiyar, who was suspended from the party for making controversial remarks against Modi."We are not like BJP. We have a lot of freedom within our party. But if a party member says something inappropriate, we will take action. BJP leaders felicitate mob Lynching accused, use bad language but they stay shut," he said.