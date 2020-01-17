Congress, Not BJP, Tops List of Social Media Advertisements for Delhi Assembly Elections

New Delhi: The Congress has emerged as the top political party to file most number of applications seeking approval for their social media advertisement ahead Delhi assembly elections which are scheduled to be held on February 8.

"So far, most number of requests have come from the Congress. Of the 22 applications, three were rejected for modifications while one is pending scrutiny. Applications can be resubmitted after ads are modified as per MCC provisions,” a senior official was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Political advertisements, either by parties or by candidates, have to get a clearance certificate by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) because of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) which came into effect from January 6 in Delhi.

According to MCMC officials, all media content needs to get a clearance certificate before being posted on social media platforms. Failing to do the same will be amounted as illegal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has filed nine applications and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) have filed two applications as of now.

In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress filed only five applications. Senior Congress leaders told that for now, Congress will utilize social media platforms to the fullest to reach out to the young.

Rohan Gupta, Chairman of All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) social media department said, “We are going to boost our social media campaign. This is the first time that a war room has been set up with 30 volunteers handling the party’s online presence. We started with this during the Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand elections and it had worked well. We are holding interactive sessions on various platforms to get direct feedback from people.”

