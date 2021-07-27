Congress Not Letting Parliament Run, Expose Them, PM Modi Tells BJP MPs Amid Impasse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP MPs to “expose" the Congress for not allowing the monsoon session of parliament which has seen repeated disruptions by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party, PM Modi blamed the Congress for deliberately fending off attempts at resolving an impasse that has disrupted proceedings and hampered work in this parliament session.

He pointed to the Congress’ boycott of last week’s all-party meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, and said the party had also prevented others from attending.

The Prime Minister asked his party MPs to “expose this behaviour of the Congress and some opposition parties in front of the media and the public".

No business has been conducted in parliament this session since the Pegasus row erupted July 18. On Tuesday too, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid repeated sloganeering.

The BJP parliamentary party meeting began on Tuesday morning at 9:30am in the presence of PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha leader of the House Piyush Goyal and other party leaders and MPs.

The second meeting in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament began with an address by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi who briefed the MPs on the upcoming bills and legislatures in the coming days despite the fact that there is hardly any discussion in Parliament so far due to the impasse in both Houses over the Pegasus row and the farm laws.

Nadda, who also spoke in the meeting, asked party MPs to make sure that central government schemes reach the public, especially in times of Covid. He also asked them to make regular visits to the vaccination centres so that vaccination hesitancy can be removed and India can meet its target of vaccinating everybody by the end of this year. Nadda also asked party MPs to go to the poll-bound states and tell them how the government has worked over the last seven years for ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas’.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also spoke in the meeting about the Azadi Amrit Mshotsav launched by the Union government to mark the 75 years of India’s Independence. PM Modi instructed all MPs to participate in the programmes along with public and make sure that they hold programmes in their respective constituencies, saying 75 years shouldn’t be reduced to a mere government programme. He also asked to allocate 75 hours to be spent in villages.

