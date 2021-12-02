Congress Objects After Dhami Govt Decides to Hold Winter Session in Dehradun instead of Gairsain

After deciding to scrap the controversial Devasthanam Board Act which was introduced by the Trivendra Rawat government, the Pushkar Dhami government will now hold the last session of the Assembly on December 9 and 10 in Dehradun instead of Gairsain which was declared as summer capital by the Trivendra government.

The opposition Congress was quick to question the decision. Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh on Thursday asked why Gairsain has been dropped. He said neither he nor his party legislators had a problem in attending a session in Gairsain – a small town in Chamoli district that was declared as summer capital by the Trivendra Rawat government.

The notification of summer capital was issued last year just before Covid gripped the country. Though early this year, the budget session was conveyed at Gairsain and it proved the last session of the then chief minister Trivendra. In the middle of the session, he was summoned to Dehradun and asked to resign.

Trivendra’s replacement Tirath Singh Rawat didn’t hold an Assembly session and now the Dhami government has preferred Dehradun over Gairsain. Although the last session of the present BJP government was decided in Gairsain.

“The Government must declare its clear stand on Gairsain. Is it just a summer capital for namesake?” Pritam Singh asked.

Congress has claimed it will declare Gairsain as Uttarakhand’s permanent capital if voted to power.

Even as the politics continues, the officials at the secretariat revealed holding sessions in hills in winters was not convenient owing to logistics issues. Although a party legislator added, “political decisions have political motives and as of now there seem no gains”.

First Tirtah Singh Rawat and later Pushkar Dhami scarped a couple of contentious decisions of their predecessor Trivendra Singh. The decision to make Gairsain a separate commissionerate was the first one to be scrapped. The other decision that was turned down was of setting up development authorities in the hill districts.

