1-min read

Congress’ Old Warhorse Parvez Hashmi Fielded from Okhla as Party Releases 3rd List of 5 Candidates

The party has fielded Mohinder Chaudhary from the Mehrauli assembly seat, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat.

Agencies

Updated:January 21, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
Congress' Old Warhorse Parvez Hashmi Fielded from Okhla as Party Releases 3rd List of 5 Candidates
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday released its third list of five candidates for the February 8 Delhi assembly elections and has relied on old warhorse and former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from the Okhla constituency, the Muslim-dominated seat which includes Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest in Delhi..

Former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma is the party's nominee from the Vikaspuri seat.

The party has fielded Mohinder Chaudhary from the Mehrauli assembly seat, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat.

The Congress has announced names of 66 candidates so far for the election to the 70-member Delhi assembly and it is likely to leave four seats for its ally RJD.

Hashmi has been a four-time MLA from Okhla and had retained the seat after Batla House encounter.

The Congress has announced candidates for 66 seats and has given 4 seats to its ally, the RJD in the national capital.

Earlier on Monday night, the Congress announced Romesh Sabharwal as the candidate against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency.

Apart from Sabharwal, the Congress has fielded former Deputy Speaker Amrish Gautam, who has rejoined the party from the BJP, from Kondli. Youth leader Rocky Tuseed will contest from Rajinder Nagar, while Bhishm Sharma has been fielded from Ghonda.

S Rajinder Singh Bamrah will contest from Tilak Nagar, Pramod Yadav from Badarpur and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

