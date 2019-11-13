Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress on Alert to Fend off 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra, Says Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan was referring to BJP leader Narayan Rane's statement on Tuesday that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked Rane to start work on forming a BJP-led government in the state.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress on Alert to Fend off 'Operation Lotus' in Maharashtra, Says Prithviraj Chavan
File photo of senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan.

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Wednesday that the party was on alert to prevent a possible "Operation lotus" — attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties — in Maharashtra.

As President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday, the Congress and NCP are in talks about whether to support the Shiv Sena for government formation.

Chavan, a former chief minister, alleged while speaking to a news channel that the BJP was trying to stop the Sena from joining hands with the Congress and NCP. "We are alert about `Operation lotus'," he said.

He was referring to BJP leader Narayan Rane's statement on Tuesday that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked Rane to start work on forming a BJP-led government in the state.

Rane had said he would do "whatever it takes" to nsure his party formed the next government.

Chavan said the Congress was holding internal meetings and also holding talks with the NCP to work out a possible Common Minimum Programme if a government was to be formed with the Sena.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram