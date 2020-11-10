Congress on its Way to Swamp Jogi Bastion in Chhattisgarh's Marwahi as Party Takes Decisive Lead

The lone assembly seat in tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh which went to bypoll is expected to offer an outcome on anticipated lines as the Congress party nominee KK Dhruv has taken a decisive lead over BJP’s nearest rival Gambhir Singh by close to 20,000 votes.

By the end of ninth round, Dhruv was leading over BJP's Singh by 19,609 votes.

Dhruv, who had resigned from government service to contest on Congress ticket had taken an early lead at Marwahi as soon as counting begin on Tuesday morning and continued to maintain it till reports last came in.

With Jogis not around in the poll fray this time, Congress was always expected to have a smooth sailing at Marwahi, where bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh founder Ajit Jogi.

It was ensured by the ruling Congress party that Jogis remained away from the fray as caste certificate row took toll on Jogi family as nominations of JCC chief Amit Jogi and his wife, Richa were rejected by poll officers.

It was evident that JCC which backed BJP in the bypoll too had been anticipating this outcome as Amit Jogi had on Monday tweeted that Congress can’t win unless it defeats him. He had accused the Bhupesh Baghel government of conniving to let Jogis not contest the bypoll on family bastion.

He took to Twitter to comment on the bypoll outcome on Tuesday. “The numbers of ploys used by Congress party in Marwahi, could have been employed in 10% at other places, then they could have formed government in Bihar and MP."

Due to "Jogeriya (Jogi phobia) of CM Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress party lost in those states (MP and Bihar)," opined Jogi, in a bizarre political analysis as the counting progressed in Marwahi.

Former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh early in the day on Tuesday had accused ruling Congress party of misusing government machinery and money to gain win at Marwahi. He had claimed that BJP was on a trail in initial rounds but affirmed that his party will win by the end of counting.

“Congress had roped in 50 MLAs, ministers and CM himself spent three days at Marwahi which shows how much Congress was unnerved over the bypoll,” Dr Singh had observed.

In 2018, it was a sweeping win for the late Ajit Jogi as he had secured over 74,000 votes and no one else had secured even half the votes he did. BJP’s Archana Porte had secured 27,589 votes and Congress had finished third with 20,040 votes in year 2018.