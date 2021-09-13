Congress Only Gives Diseases, BJP Makes People Healthy, Says UP CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday dubbed the Congress as mother of terrorism and the Samajwadi Party a bichhu without naming it. The chief minister launched the attack on the opposition parties in Kushinagar while laying foundation stones for projects worth Rs 400 crore in the district, shortly after inaugurating the district prison in Sant Kabir Nagar built at the cost of Rs 126 crore.

Adityanath also accused the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments of liking darkness, after allegedly having failed to ensure proper power supply to people.

“The Congress is the mother of all terrorism in the country," said Adityanath, adding it will not get shoulders of even two people after the 2022 assembly elections. He also attacked the Samajwadi Party without naming it.

“Those who fired bullets at devotees of Lord Ram and support the Taliban with their casteism and dynastic mindset will never be tolerated by the people of the state. Remember, a ‘bichhu’ (scorpion) will sting, wherever it is," he said. “What was UP lacking? What has the Congress, SP and BSP given it except the disease, unemployment, mafia rule and corruption? asked Adityanath.

Had work been done on developmental schemes in the past, the Congress would not have got merely seven seats in the last assembly elections, said the chief minister, adding they will not get the shoulders of even two people in the 2022 elections. “Congress gives only diseases, insults the faith of Lord Rama and encourages the mafia. But the BJP makes the people healthy, paves the way for the building of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and sends the mafia to their rightful place," he said.

“The Congress is the mother of all terrorism in the country. There is no need to tolerate those giving wounds to the country. The BJP gives respect to all and all faiths," the chief minister added.

