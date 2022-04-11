Congress’ Organisational Rejig in Uttarakhand Shows the Door to Senior Leaders, Many Upset

The resentment in the Uttarakhand Congress surfaced on Monday a day after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) rejigged the organisation in the state after a humiliating defeat in the recent assembly polls.

The AICC picked former MLA Karan Mahara as the new state Congress president while MLA Yashpal Arya has been appointed as the leader of the Congress legislative party, whereas MLA Bhuwan Kapri, who defeated chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Khatima, has been appointed as Arya’s deputy. Arya was also a minister in the BJP government and he returned to the party fold days ahead of the election.

In the fresh rejig, top Congress leaders, Mahara – a Thakur, Arya – a Dalit, and Kapri – a Brahmin hail from the Kumaon region. Considered a trusted lieutenant of Harish Rawat, former president Ganesh Godiyal could not find a place neither did former leader of opposition Pritam Singh who was expecting ‘accommodation’.

Advertisement

Godiyal said it was beyond his imagination why another region (Garhwal) has been overlooked. Upset Pritam late on Sunday night called on the chief minister at the latter’s residence. Chief Minister’s office said it was a formal meeting between both the leaders, however, political observers see ‘something else’ beyond the courtesy meeting.

There are two regions in the state – Kumaon and Garhwal. Both the BJP and Congress had in the past tried to strike an equilibrium while picking leaders from both regions. Nevertheless, the Congress has this time surprised many by an experiment — it ensured all three communities — Thakurs, Brahmins, and Dalits are duly represented in the rejig.

“I have been alleged for working against party interests in the recently concluded elections. Let party conduct a probe until then I will work only as an MLA and not accept any position,” an upset Pritam Singh said to News18.

Pritam Singh hails from the Garhwal region, and represents the reserved Chakrata constituency in the state assembly.

It’s an open truth that during the polls, Congress cadres and leaders were divided into two groups; one was behind Singh whereas the other stood firm with Harish Rawat, then Congress’s poster boy.

Days later, a fact-finding team headed by Ashwani Pandey visited Uttarakhand to sniff the reasons behind the poll debacle. Sources say most of the voices underlined that the party suffered owing to the ego clashes of top leaders. When asked to comment, Harish Rawat refused to speak.

There were a series of resignations on Monday with the Congress workers from Garhwal showing solidarity with their leaders. Newly appointed president Karan Mahara said he will reach out to disappointed cadres and pursue them to stay.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.