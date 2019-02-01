English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress, Other Parties to Approach EC Over EVM Tampering Issue
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the issue of EVMs was discussed at length by the opposition leaders.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, NCP President Sharad Pawar, CPI's D Raja, Sharad Yadav, SP's Ram Gopal Yadav and DMK leader Kanimozhi at a press conference after the opposition parties' meeting over various political issues including the issue of EVMs, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb 1, 2019. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: On Budget day, opposition parties decided to approach the Election Commission seeking redressal of their concerns over the use of EVMs in the upcoming general elections.
Addressing the media post the meeting on Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the issue of EVMs was discussed at length by the opposition leaders.
The Congress said that since the Lok Sabha election is just around the corner, the EC should ensure counting of paper trail in 50 per cent booths across the country to ensure there is no doubt in the minds of the voters.
"We have had a good meeting. All parties have agreed to discuss in detail three issues -- two central and one structural -- jobs, agriculture and attack on institutions. We are going to meet and find solutions to these problems," he said.
"The election will be about jobs, agriculture, attack on institutions, and corruption by the prime minister in the Rafale deal," the Congress chief said.
Asked about the budget being hailed as a "surgical strike", Gandhi said "surgical strike" will happen on the prime minister and his government on issues such as Rafale, jobs and demonetisation.
He said opposition parties will meet election commission officials on Monday over concerns about EVM tampering.
Other than Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chandra Mishra, DMK's Kanimozhi, Derek O'Brien of Trinamool Congress, CPI's D Raja, CPI-M's T K Rangarajan, Manoj Jha of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, among others, attended the meeting.
Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and AK Antony, Danish Ali of JDS and Sharad Yadav were also present in the meeting.
The opposition has been claiming that only two-three countries are using EVMs and the rest have gone back to the ballot paper system following complaints of malfunctioning of these machines.
