Congress, Other UPA Parties to Move Censure Motion in Lok Sabha Against Pragya Thakur: Report
The Congress is spearheading the motion that seeks to censure her for her 'unwarranted remarks' on Godse and against the party.
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha,
New Delhi: The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are set to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said on Thursday.
The Congress is spearheading the motion that seeks to censure her for her "unwarranted remarks" on Godse and against the party, the sources said.
Congress MPs and Lok Sabha MPs of other UPA constituents including the DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties are being procured to move the motion before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok Tries to Explain Why it Took Down Viral Video About Uighurs in China
- Google Nest Mini Review: It Sounds Better Than Before; There, I Said It
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 58 Written Updates: Sidharth is New Captain, Himanshi Sacked for Being Inefficient
- This New App For Apple Watch Tells You What May be Bothering Your Heart
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure