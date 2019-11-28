Congress, Other UPA Parties to Move Censure Motion in Lok Sabha Against Pragya Thakur: Report

New Delhi: The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are set to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said on Thursday.

The Congress is spearheading the motion that seeks to censure her for her "unwarranted remarks" on Godse and against the party, the sources said.

Congress MPs and Lok Sabha MPs of other UPA constituents including the DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties are being procured to move the motion before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.