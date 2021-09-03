CHANGE LANGUAGE
Congress Panel to Study Matters Related to Caste Census; Veerappa Moily, Salman Kurshid Part of It

The Congress, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, had asked the government why it was quiet and running away from a caste-based census. (Image: News18)

M Veerappa Moily will be its convenor.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday constituted a seven-member committee to study matters related to caste census with senior leaders M Veerappa Moily, Abhishek Manu Singh and Salman Khurshid being part of the panel. Senior leaders Mohan Prakash, R P N Singh, P L Punia and Kuldeep Bishnoi are the remaining members of the panel, a party statement said.

Moily will be its convenor. The Congress, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, had asked the government why it was quiet and running away from a caste-based census.

Asserting that there is a demand for a caste-based census from all quarters, Singhvi had said in Rajya Sabha the exercise is needed because the quota for backward classes has exceeded the determined limits in many states.

first published:September 03, 2021, 19:48 IST