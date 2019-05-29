Take the pledge to vote

Congress Parliamentary Party to Meet on June 1 to Elect Leader

In its first meeting after constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the party will first elect its new leader.

May 29, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
New Delhi: After the Lok Sabha polls debacle, the newly-elected MPs of the Congress will meet for the first time on June 1 and elect the new leader of the parliamentary party.

The Congress Parliamentary Party is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi and all 52 MPs will be present at the meeting, besides its Rajya Sabha members, sources said.

The CPP meeting will be held in the central hall of Parliament and will also chalk out its strategy for the upcoming session.

In its first meeting after constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha, the party will first elect its new leader.

The sources said this will be the first official meeting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi will attend after the meeting of the party's working committee held on May 25, where he offered to quit as Congress chief.

The CWC, however, rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it.
