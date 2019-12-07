Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group To Meet on Sunday To Discuss Strategy on Citizenship Bill
The party is likely to strongly oppose the bill, which will be tabled on Monday.
File photo of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Congress party's parliamentary strategy group chaired by Sonia Gandhi will meet on Sunday to strategise on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, sources said.
The party is likely to strongly oppose the bill, which will be tabled on Monday.
The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said the party will oppose the legislation.
