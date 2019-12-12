Take the pledge to vote

Congress Partitioned Country on Religious Ground Under Jinnah Pressure: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh also hailed the BJP government for 'putting Pakistan in its place' by striking terror camps in its territory. Singh asserted the government would soon bring National Register of Citizens in the country.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 6:09 PM IST
Congress Partitioned Country on Religious Ground Under Jinnah Pressure: Rajnath Singh
File photo of Rajnath Singh.

Litipara: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday blamed the Congress for partition of the country on religious ground under pressure of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and asserted Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was brought to protect the religious minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He also hailed the BJP government for "putting Pakistan in its place" by striking terror camps in its territory. Singh asserted the government would soon bring National Register of Citizens in the country.

The Rajya Sabha had on Wednesday cleared the CAB after it was approved by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

"The Congress had partitioned the country on the religious ground under the pressure of (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah.

"So the CAB has been brought to protect minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan from religious persecution," Singh said.

The minister was addressing a poll meeting in Litipara assembly constituency in the Pakur district in support of BJP candidates.

"Now the government will bring NRC soon," he added.

Claiming that the Congress and its allies had created a record in corruption, Singh said, "There is no stain of corruption on the Narendra Modi or the Raghubar Das governments."

He said it is the BJP government that abrogated Article 370, making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India, paved the way for a peaceful solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute besides "putting Pakistan in its place" through striking terror camps in its territory.

He also recounted a list of welfare and developmental schemes and projects took up by the "double-engine" governments (of the BJP) at the Centre and the state.

Litipara and Pakur assembly segments are going for polls in the fifth and final phase of the assembly elections to the 81-member House on December 20.

