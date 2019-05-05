Take the pledge to vote

Congress Picked Loyal Watchman Manmohan Singh Till 'Shehzada' Was Ready, Says PM Modi

The PM compared the Congress's move of choosing Manmohan Singh as the PM to that of a cricket team, which sends out a night watchman to bat when its team loses a wicket during the last session of a test series.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 5, 2019, 10:34 PM IST
Congress Picked Loyal Watchman Manmohan Singh Till 'Shehzada' Was Ready, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally.
Sagar: As PM Narendra Modi’s jibe at late PM Rajiv Gandhi continues to kick up a political storm, an unfazed Prime Minister on Sunday said that his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh was priming the office till Rahul Gandhi was ready to take up the mantle.

“This is the party (Congress) which forced a Prime Minister onto the country so that they can replace him with a PM in waiting,” Modi said in a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district.

The PM compared the Congress move to that of a cricket team, which sends out a night watchman to bat when its team loses a wicket during the last session of a test series.

“Dr Singh was picked up by the Congress as PM in 2004 when the party suddenly got power against their expectations and the party and even the family wasn’t sure of the capabilities of the ‘prince’,” he said using the common epithet attributed to Rahul Gandhi.

Modi added that the (Gandhi) family had given the ‘prince’ maximum training and had waited for him to mature but, all their efforts have been in vain.

“In the process, the country lost ten vital years of the 21st century and there was an atmosphere of despair and despondency by 2014.”

The PM further claimed that in the ten years of Congress rule the GDP growth had declined to 5% with an inflation rate of 10% following former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee’s time in office which had seen an 8% growth rate and nominal rate of inflation.

“The BJP then offered a stable and strong government from 2014 to 2019,” he said.

The PM also promised that his party will by 2022 carry out projects involving the building of roads, toilets and other amenities, which the "Congress government would have taken 100 years" to implement.

In the second rally in Gwalior, Modi said, “This is the first election post emergency in 1977 where the public is fighting the election to ensure the return of the (current) government.”

“There are four parties in elections—Naampanthi, Wampanthi, Kaampanthi and Vikas Panthi,” said the PM reiterating his hopes that the public would opt for Vikaspanthi (pro-development) BJP.

He further alleged that when a destitute individual had reached the government hospital in Amethi and showed his Ayushman Yojana card, he was turned away. “The governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are also not extending benefits of Ayushman Yojana,” he claimed.

