Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Placed 'Vote Bhakti' Above 'Desh Bhakti' After 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said that 'lies' were being spread about his government that its introduction of five per cent quota for the unreserved categories was a step in the direction of doing away with reservations.

PTI

Updated:April 20, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Placed 'Vote Bhakti' Above 'Desh Bhakti' After 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally in Bihar. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Araria: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday charged the Congress with having placed vote bank politics above national interest while it was in power at the Centre.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi also said that the opposition party and its allies were rattled by the trends that have emerged from the first two phases of the Lok Sabha polls. "... The trends of the first two phases of elections have left them rattled. They no more have the temerity to demand proofs of the valiant cross-border operations conducted by our armed forces," the prime minister said.

He said that "lies" were being spread about his government that its introduction of five per cent quota for the unreserved categories was a step in the direction of doing away with reservations.

"Beware of such lies," he said. "The country has witnessed two types of politics of 'vote bhakti' and of 'desh bhakti'. The former was on display after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, when the then government did not go after Pakistan for abetting terror and chose to derail the investigations in many terror cases by coming up with the theory of Hindu terror.

"The latter was demonstrated by us when the Uri terror attack was replied with surgical strikes and Pulwama was followed by air strikes," Modi said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram