Congress Plans Massive People Contact, Fund Collection Drive in Karnataka

In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the Congress has planned a massive people contact and funds collection programme through its booth-level workers from October 2, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal said.The party will conduct the door-to-door Sampark Abhiyan and fund collection programme between October 2 to October 19.Congress workers, joined by booth presidents and leaders in that booth, will go door-to-door and give campaign material and request to them for funds too, Venugopal said."This is a new programme for Karnataka. All the Congress leaders should be on the street and remote places for collecting money and to campaign for the parliamentary elections," he said.Each booth committee will be expected to collect at least Rs 10,000, said the Congress general secretary, adding that of this amount, 50 per cent will go to the AICC.Of the rest, 20 per cent will go to the block committees and 15 per cent each to the district Congress committees and Pradesh Congress Committee.The grand old party also intends to run a special programme called Shakti', said Venugopal.It aims to put special focus on people in the age group of 18 and 21. The party will also collect relevant data about each voter and donor, which can be synergised with the 'Shakti' programme, he added.The 'Shakti' programme is aimed at keep a constant connect between the party and people. This programme will be taken up in an aggressive manner, Venugopal said."We are very much confident that we can win majority of seats from Karnataka in the coming parliamentary elections. Before that, we are equipping our party functionaries from grassroots to top level," said the Congress leader.Alleging that corruption is rampant under BJP rule at the Centre and the Rafale deal was a point in case, Venugopal said the BJP intentionally did not appoint Lokpal as the institution would have exposed the government's "wrongdoings".