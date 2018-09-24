English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Plans Massive People Contact, Fund Collection Drive in Karnataka
The party will conduct the door-to-door Sampark Abhiyan and fund collection programme between October 2 to October 19. Congress workers, joined by booth presidents and leaders in that booth, will go door-to-door and give campaign material and request to them for funds too, Venugopal said.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Bengaluru: In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the Congress has planned a massive people contact and funds collection programme through its booth-level workers from October 2, AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal said.
The party will conduct the door-to-door Sampark Abhiyan and fund collection programme between October 2 to October 19.
Congress workers, joined by booth presidents and leaders in that booth, will go door-to-door and give campaign material and request to them for funds too, Venugopal said.
"This is a new programme for Karnataka. All the Congress leaders should be on the street and remote places for collecting money and to campaign for the parliamentary elections," he said.
Each booth committee will be expected to collect at least Rs 10,000, said the Congress general secretary, adding that of this amount, 50 per cent will go to the AICC.
Of the rest, 20 per cent will go to the block committees and 15 per cent each to the district Congress committees and Pradesh Congress Committee.
The grand old party also intends to run a special programme called Shakti', said Venugopal.
It aims to put special focus on people in the age group of 18 and 21. The party will also collect relevant data about each voter and donor, which can be synergised with the 'Shakti' programme, he added.
The 'Shakti' programme is aimed at keep a constant connect between the party and people. This programme will be taken up in an aggressive manner, Venugopal said.
"We are very much confident that we can win majority of seats from Karnataka in the coming parliamentary elections. Before that, we are equipping our party functionaries from grassroots to top level," said the Congress leader.
Alleging that corruption is rampant under BJP rule at the Centre and the Rafale deal was a point in case, Venugopal said the BJP intentionally did not appoint Lokpal as the institution would have exposed the government's "wrongdoings".
The party will conduct the door-to-door Sampark Abhiyan and fund collection programme between October 2 to October 19.
Congress workers, joined by booth presidents and leaders in that booth, will go door-to-door and give campaign material and request to them for funds too, Venugopal said.
"This is a new programme for Karnataka. All the Congress leaders should be on the street and remote places for collecting money and to campaign for the parliamentary elections," he said.
Each booth committee will be expected to collect at least Rs 10,000, said the Congress general secretary, adding that of this amount, 50 per cent will go to the AICC.
Of the rest, 20 per cent will go to the block committees and 15 per cent each to the district Congress committees and Pradesh Congress Committee.
The grand old party also intends to run a special programme called Shakti', said Venugopal.
It aims to put special focus on people in the age group of 18 and 21. The party will also collect relevant data about each voter and donor, which can be synergised with the 'Shakti' programme, he added.
The 'Shakti' programme is aimed at keep a constant connect between the party and people. This programme will be taken up in an aggressive manner, Venugopal said.
"We are very much confident that we can win majority of seats from Karnataka in the coming parliamentary elections. Before that, we are equipping our party functionaries from grassroots to top level," said the Congress leader.
Alleging that corruption is rampant under BJP rule at the Centre and the Rafale deal was a point in case, Venugopal said the BJP intentionally did not appoint Lokpal as the institution would have exposed the government's "wrongdoings".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 21 September , 2018 3 Policemen Abducted and Killed in Kashmir Days After Hizbul's 'Quit or Die' Threat
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
- Shehla Rashid Started a Twitter Thread on Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder and It's a Must Read
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...