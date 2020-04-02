Congress Playing Petty Politics Over COVID-19, Misleading People: Amit Shah

Slamming the Congress for criticising the ongoing lockdown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the opposition party is weakening the country's fight against the coronavirus by doing "petty politics" and asked when will it give priority to national interest over its own.

Shah's comments came hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi criticised the government for the "unplanned" implementation of the countrywide lockdown, which, she said, caused "chaos and pain" to millions.

"Under PM @narendramodi's leadership, India's efforts to fight coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130-crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19," the minister said in a tweet.

"Yet, the Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Shah said.

Later in a statement issue by the BJP, Shah said that in these tough times parties should stand together and fight coronavirus rather than doing petty party politics.

"But by doing such petty politics Congress is weakening the countrymen's fight against the virus," Shah said, asking "when will Congress give more importance to national interest before its own interest."

Shah underlined that the Modi government is working round-the-clock to ensure good health, safety and security of every Indian.

The minister also said the BJP-led government at the Centre is also working overtime to ensure availability of essentials across the country during the lockdown.

Gandhi, addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video-conferencing, called for availability of all necessary equipment for medical professionals.

She said the onus lies on the government to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness.

The Congress chief said the country was in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis which can be overcome only if everyone acts in solidarity.