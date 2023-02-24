Cong's Dilemma on CWC Polls Comes to End, Party Prez Kharge to Nominate Members for Top Body

The 3-day 85th Congress plenary session commenced in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday, with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls in focus. The party’s dilemma seems to have come to an end as it has been decided that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will nominate members for the top decision-making body. Also, former party presidents will be members of CWC.

On day 1 of the session, leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra skipped the meet. The session began at 10 am and the steering committee, which is playing the role of the Working Committee (the previous one was dissolved until a new CWC is formed) held discussions.

Congress top brass including were in attendance at the plenary session that primarily endorsed the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge.

Over the 3 crucial days, Congress will discuss a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalize the strategy on forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

Notably, Congress leader Pawan Khera was deplaned at the Delhi airport when he was on his way to Raipur for the same plenary session on Thursday. He was detained b y the Assam Police in connection with an FIR over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered interim bail to him.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, will be attended by around 15,000 delegates.

Asked whether polls will be held for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) seats, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday, “The steering committee will decide on it tomorrow. This matter will certainly come up during the steering committee meeting… I can’t say anything about it today." He, however, added that as per the party’s constitution, the steering committee will decide on it. “But we are ready for the (CWC) polls, all preparations have been made. If the decision is in favour of the polls, then elections will take place," Ramesh said at a press conference.

Giving details of the program at the plenary, Ramesh had said there will be a meeting of the steering committee at 10 am Friday after which there will be a meeting of the subjects committee at 4 pm the same day in which six resolutions will be considered.

“These resolutions will be discussed on February 25 and 26. On February 25, resolutions related to political, economic and international matters will be discussed and on February 26, resolutions related to agriculture and farmers welfare; social justice and empowerment; and youth, employment and education will be discussed," Ramesh said.

On February 26, there will be a speech by the Congress President at 2 pm and a public meeting will be held at 4 pm, he had said. The plenary session comes at a time when the Congress faces unprecedented challenges electorally and even to its primacy in the Opposition bloc.

Read all the Latest Politics News here