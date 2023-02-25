Addressing the 85th plenary session of the Congress in Raipur on Saturday, former Chief Sonia Gandhi said that she is gratified that her “innings could conclude" with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Our victories in 2004 and 2009 along with the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," she said.

“This is a challenging time for Congress and the country as a whole. BJP-RSS has captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen," she further said.

At the second day of the three-day conclave, party president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the meet as well. A carpet of rose petals was laid out for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders on Saturday as well.

Kharge released a book and party general secretaries submitted their respective reports, following which the Congress president addressed the gathering.

Kharge said, “BJP for its political gains is shattering every democratic institution democracy. Inflation is at an all time high…our PM is selling everything of this country to his friend."

“BJP tried everything to stop this plenary session," he further said. “Raids were done, our leaders were arrested, but against all odds this session is happening."

Three resolutions — political, economic and international affairs — will be deliberated upon in Raipur on Saturday.

On the first day of the thee-day conclave, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members.

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Later in the day, the party’s subjects committee held its first meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present soon after they arrived here late Friday afternoon. The meeting saw deliberations on the six resolutions to be adopted at the session.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

(With PTI inputs)

