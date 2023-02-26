Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi both addressed party members on the third and final day of the grand old party’s plenary session in Raipur on Sunday. Three resolutions related to agriculture, youth and social justice will be deliberated upon by the party delegation on Sunday.

The Gandhi sibblings’ speech comes a day after Sonia Gandhi’s address where she hinted at ending her political innings after her 20-year tenure as party chief.

“During Bharat Jodo Yatra I learned a lot. I walked for my nation from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Thousands connected to me & party during the yatra. I listened to all problems of farmers & realized their pain,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said that after 52 years, he doesn’t have a home, but when he reached Kashmir, it felt like home. “Yatra was to make people of all castes & age groups feel at home. People were not talking about political things to me during yatra but it all changed when I reached Kashmir,” the Congress MP said.

Final Day of Congress Plenary Session

On the last day of the session, deliberations began in the morning on three party resolutions – farmers and agriculture; social justice and empowerment; and youth, education and employment. After Gandhi’s address, deliberations on the three resolutions will continue.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver the concluding remarks at the plenary in the afternoon around 2PM.

Following Kharge’s address, there will be a public meeting in Raipur that will be addressed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Kharge and Gandhi, bringing down the curtains on the 85th plenary session.

Key Resolutions by Congress

Several resolutions related to political, economic and international affairs were deliberated upon and passed on Saturday.

The Congress party also said that there was an “urgent need” for a united Opposition to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and argued that the emergence of a third front would be an advantage for the BJP.

On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the CWC and authorised the party chief to nominate its members. The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

On Friday evening, the party’s subject committee held its meeting in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present after arriving in Raipur late afternoon. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached Chhattisgarh for the plenary session on Saturday morning.

(With PTI Inputs)

