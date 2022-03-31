Congress Polls Will Clear Issue of Party Chief Being From Outside Gandhi Family: Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has said that the raging issue of the party president being outside of the Gandhi family will be clear once organisational polls are held in the next three months.

Nath who holds the posts of MPCC president and the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly said personally he did not wish for any post. “I hadn’t offered any application to anyone for being the party chief in the year 2018,” said Nath.

On the demands of the Congress president being appointed from outside the Gandhi family, Nath said the issue will be sorted when party organisational polls take place in three months. He, however, added that the party requires to think about leaders who talk about the country while sitting in New Delhi, Mumbai or Bangalore.

On the G-23, a rebel faction within the Congress party that has been pushing for organisational rebuilding in the grand old party, the MPCC chief said G-23 had been close to him as these leaders have worked with him for decades. “They had demanded organisational polls and we are holding it. All of their demands have been accepted,” he said.

“The polls can’t be held without proper membership so the membership will be completed in three months,” he added. “Those who sit in Bhopal, New Delhi, Mumbai or in Bangalore and talk about the country without the understanding of villages and towns, should be taken care of.”

On being asked about him holding onto two posts of MPCC head and Leader of the Opposition, Nath said he never applied for any post. “I was in New Delhi and was content and never asked anyone to appoint me as MPCC chief in the year 2018,” added the former Chief Minister who was appointed PCC head in May 2018 in the run-up to the Assembly polls.

“I don’t have a personal aspiration to remain on any post,” he added.

