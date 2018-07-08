GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Posts Old Video to Corner PM Modi, BJP Has The Last Laugh

The Congress, on its part, admitted its mistake and said the video was from Jhunjhunu and not Jaipur.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2018, 3:24 PM IST
Congress Posts Old Video to Corner PM Modi, BJP Has The Last Laugh
The five-month old video shared by the Congress claiming it was from PM Modi's July 7 rally in Jaipur.
New Delhi: The Congress was made to eat a humble pie after the BJP hit back at the former for tweeting a five-month-old video of people shouting slogans against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje while claiming that it was taken at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 7 rally in Jaipur.

The BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya pointed out the error to the Congress on Sunday saying the party has scored a self-goal.

"Congress scores a self-goal (as always) on Twitter. Claims a 5-month-old video is from the prime minister's rally in Jaipur on Saturday," Amit Malviya tweeted.




The Congress, on its part, admitted its mistake and said the video was from Jhunjhunu and not Jaipur.








The Congress alleged that while the PM was gaining control of Facebook, he was losing control of his cadre. It also alleged that there was open infighting on display at the prime minister’s rally in Jaipur.





PM Modi was in Jaipur yesterday to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and meet the beneficiaries of central and state run public welfare schemes.

Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot also claimed that the video was from the rally in Jaipur. Pilot also questioned if anyone was surprised that the video was not telecast by any news channel on Saturday. Sachin Pilot has since deleted his tweet.

Prashant Bhushan, a critic of PM Modi, also shared the Congress video. Though, upon learning that the video was not from PM’s Jaipur rally he apologised for having shared it.


| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
