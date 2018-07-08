English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Posts Old Video to Corner PM Modi, BJP Has The Last Laugh
The Congress, on its part, admitted its mistake and said the video was from Jhunjhunu and not Jaipur.
The five-month old video shared by the Congress claiming it was from PM Modi's July 7 rally in Jaipur.
New Delhi: The Congress was made to eat a humble pie after the BJP hit back at the former for tweeting a five-month-old video of people shouting slogans against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje while claiming that it was taken at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 7 rally in Jaipur.
The BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya pointed out the error to the Congress on Sunday saying the party has scored a self-goal.
"Congress scores a self-goal (as always) on Twitter. Claims a 5-month-old video is from the prime minister's rally in Jaipur on Saturday," Amit Malviya tweeted.
The Congress alleged that while the PM was gaining control of Facebook, he was losing control of his cadre. It also alleged that there was open infighting on display at the prime minister’s rally in Jaipur.
PM Modi was in Jaipur yesterday to lay the foundation stone for 13 urban infrastructure projects and meet the beneficiaries of central and state run public welfare schemes.
Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot also claimed that the video was from the rally in Jaipur. Pilot also questioned if anyone was surprised that the video was not telecast by any news channel on Saturday. Sachin Pilot has since deleted his tweet.
Prashant Bhushan, a critic of PM Modi, also shared the Congress video. Though, upon learning that the video was not from PM’s Jaipur rally he apologised for having shared it.
Congress scores a self goal (as always) on Twitter. Claims a 5 month old video is from the prime minister’s rally in Jaipur on Saturday. https://t.co/42hQjGko2n— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 8, 2018
Yes we did make that mistake. But the content is real. Will you acknowledge Amit? Be a man, you can :) https://t.co/EKGShG3vA9— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 8, 2018
Apologies: apparently this video is from March and not yesterday...gosh Rajasthan BJP lost it that long back??— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 7, 2018
While PM Modi is gaining control of @facebook, he's losing control of his cadre. Open infighting on display at PM Modi's Jaipur rally. https://t.co/aedJDz6aN5— Congress (@INCIndia) July 7, 2018
This video shared by @divyaspandana seems to have been an old video, not of PM's Jaipur rally yesterday. She has acknowledged her mistake. Sorry for having shared it https://t.co/XPCgSA55Kc— Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 8, 2018
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
