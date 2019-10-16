Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Practises Vote Bank Politics, Can't Take Stand on Nationalism: Amit Shah in Poll-bound Haryana

Addressing a poll rally at Tigaon near Faridabad, Shah said it was only the Narendra Modi government which abrogated the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, making the region an integral part of the country.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Practises Vote Bank Politics, Can't Take Stand on Nationalism: Amit Shah in Poll-bound Haryana
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tigaon (Haryana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday attacked the Congress over Article 370 and accused it of not taking a stand on nationalism because of vote bank politics.

Addressing a poll rally at Tigaon near Faridabad, Shah said it was only the Narendra Modi government which abrogated the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, making the region an integral part of the country.

The BJP president said several prime ministers before Modi did not dare to take a decision on nullification of Article 370. He said while the BJP and several other parties supported its abrogation, the Congress opposed it.

He accused the Congress of not taking a stand on the issue of nationalism because of vote bank politics. Shah asked the Congress to clear its stand on Article 370. They will not speak because they like power and the vote bank, alleged Shah.

Because of Article 370, Pakistan used to mislead the youth of Kashmir and give them arms. From 1990 till now, over 40,000 people became victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The BJP leader accused the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led government of indulging in shady land deals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has brought up Article 370 during his recent election rallies in Haryana and Maharashtra. Assembly elections will be held in the two states on October 21

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram