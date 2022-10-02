Congress President Election LIVE Updates: Vote for Kharge if Satisfied with Cong's Working, Says Tharoor; Kerala Leaders Divided Before Voting

Live now
Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 07:20 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress President Election LIVE Updates: Ahead of the much-awaited Congress presidential election, party leader Shashi Tharoor said there was no ideological problem between the two candidates and added that if one is satisfied with party’s working then one should vote for Mallikarjun Kharge and if one wants change then one should vote for him. Read More
G-23, it seems, has abandoned Shashi Tharoor. Prominent leaders of the rebel group proposed Mallikarjun Kharge’s name for Congress President instead of Tharoor, who is one of their own.
How soon before stories of Congress state offices shutting on Tharoor start doing the round?
The Congress on Saturday appointed Brijlal Khabri as the chief of its Uttar Pradesh unit, a party statement said. Party president Sonia Gandhi also appointed six regional heads in the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee. The regional heads are Nasimuddin Siddiqui, Ajai Rai, Virendra Chaudhary, Nakul Dubey, Anil Yadav and Yogesh Dixit. The appointments come months after Ajay Lallu resigned as the state unit chief after the party’s crushing defeat in the assembly polls.
After his official entry into the Congress president race, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. The resignation comes a day after he filed his nomination papers for the AICC president’s election. 80-year-old Kharge’s resignation is in line with the party’s ‘One person, One post’ principle that was announced at the Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ in May. Kharge sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi last night. Senior leaders P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh are the likely front-runners for the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha post.
Delhi | Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/EBkoWbWpHZ
Even as Ashok Gehlot’s fate as the chief minister of Rajasthan hangs in the balance, the veteran Congressman asked the people to send suggestions about the next budget directly to him, hinting that he was there to stay. He also declared that he cannot remain away from the people of Rajasthan “till his last breath” and that the Congress government will complete its five years. Gehlot’s remarks come days after he announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state, and said the decision on whether he would remain the chief minister would be taken by the party chief.
Former union ministers Mohsina Kidwai, Saifuddin Soz, three MPs and G23 leader Sandeep Dikshit are among those who signed the nomination forms in support of Shashi Tharoor’s candidacy for the post of Congress president. Tharoor posted six forms on Twitter though he could submit only five on Friday as he was late by a few minutes in submitting the sixth form. Also, it was not known if all his five forms were admitted as Congress’ central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry said on Saturday that out of the total 20 nomination forms, four were rejected.
Shashi Tharoor, who is one of the contenders in the Congress presidential poll race, on Saturday said he wants to be the “voice of the youths” of the country and said he does not think that the new party chief will be a “rubber stamp”. The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram also said that he was engaged in a “friendly” contest with senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the top post. “There’s a friendly contest, we have various aims and are seeking support (in Congress president polls). Many workers who want a change in the party have asked me to contest. I want to be the voice of the young. I will give a good account of myself,” said Tharoor in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. READ MORE
Former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi’s nomination for the Congress presidential poll was rejected on Saturday, setting up a contest between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. The three had filed nominations on Friday, the last day of the process. Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters here, AICC Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process and four of them were rejected. While Kharge submitted 14 forms, Tharoor submitted five and Tripathi one. Mistry said Tripathi’s form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer’s signature was repeated.
“I’m saying that if you’re satisfied with party’s working, vote for Kharge sahab. If you want change, I’m there. But there’s no ideological problem,” the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.
Tharoor said that ordinary party workers told him to contest and that he wants the party to strengthen and also wants to become a ‘voice of change’ within the party.
“The internal democracy that we are showing is not present in any other party. When election was announced, I had intention(to contest). I wrote an article, stating that the election is good for party and mentioned its reasons,” he added.
Meanwhile, differences have cropped up among party leaders in Kerala on who should be supported in the elections to the top post. If a section of senior leaders including Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly VD Satheesan openly extended their support to Mallikarjun Kharge, some young leaders like Lok Sabha MP Hibi Eden expressed solidarity with Shashi Tharoor in his contest.
Talking to reporters in Kochi, Satheesan said state leaders and workers including him would work for the success of Kharge and they were waiting for the proud moment to see a Dalit becoming the president of the Congress. “He has been nominated after consulting with all senior leaders. So, Kharge will be supported. The contest for the party’s presidential post is the beauty of democracy. Congress is a democratic party,” he said.
Asking whether such a contest can be expected in the parties like CPI(M) or BJP, he said their practice was to take such decisions by “someone somewhere”. Rejecting criticism regarding 80-year-old Kharge’s advanced age, Satheesan said he is an experienced politician coming to the leadership.
Age is not a factor and the advantage of the leader’s experience should be made use of, the LoP said. He, however, made it clear that the support extended to Tharoor by some state party leaders would not cause any rift in the Congress in Kerala.
Sharing similar views, senior leader and MLA Ramesh Chennithala said Kharge was one of the senior-most leaders of the country who can contribute to the Indian National Congress in a remarkable way with his experience and leadership skills. A Dalit person becoming the chief of Congress is the necessity of the time, he said adding that Kharge’s impending elevation to the top post would give the party more strength.
