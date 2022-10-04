Congress President Election LIVE Updates: Shashi Tharoor to Campaign in Thiruvananthapuram Today; Will Visit Chennai, Mumbai Too

Live now
Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 08:08 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress President Election LIVE Updates: Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is all geared up for his party President election, will campaign for his candidature in his own constituency on Tuesday. The development comes a day after he campaigned for the October 17 poll in Telangana's Hyderabad and thanked to the state Congress unit for hosting him. Tharoor, who is standing against fellow Congress leader
The Congress Party on Tuesday extended wishes on the occassion of Navami and said that Bharat Jodo Yatra, much like Dussehra, is a fight of good versus evil.
Let us take inspiration from the festival of Dussehra and defeat hate by spreading love.#BharatJodoYatra too is a fight of good versus evil. And we will be back soon to fight & win. pic.twitter.com/6M3anunbiz
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 4, 2022
The day begins at 5am. After a quick morning routine, which includes physiotherapy for his strained knees, Rahul is one of the first yatris to assemble and participate in the daily flag hoisting ceremony at 6am. Punctual and determined, Rahul prepares to embark on the first leg of the day’s walkathon. READ MORE
Just 10 years ago, it was almost impossible for any hardcore BJP supporter to think of Assam as a saffron party-dominated state. In the 2011 Assembly election, Congress was riding high with 78 seats in the 126-member assembly while the BJP was languishing at single digit with only five seats in their bag. However, today, the map of Assam politics has changed drastically. READ MORE
Congress President poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge will also join party interim president Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. He will meet Sonia Gandhi during her two-day stay in Bandipur, a TOI report said on Tuesday.
AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi will join son Rahul Gandhi in party’s Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra. She arrived in Mysuru on Monday and will take part in the padayatra when it resumes after a two-day break on October 6. Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to land in Karnataka on Thursday and will participate in the yatra too.
Farewell Hyderabad after a quick but useful visit! Off to Thiruvananthapuram tonight. Many thanks to the friends in @incTelengana who have become family now! #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor pic.twitter.com/6cbLYll4Xe
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 3, 2022
Shashi Tharoor, who is standing against fellow Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, ruled out any ideological difference with him on Monday. "Let me make clear that I agree with Kharge ji that all of us in the Congress wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us," Tharoor tweeted.
The polling for the Congress presidential election will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.
Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is all geared up for his party President election, will campaign for his candidature in his own constituency on Tuesday. The development comes a day after he campaigned for the October 17 poll in Telangana’s Hyderabad and thanked to the state Congress unit for hosting him.
“Let me make clear that I agree with Kharge ji that all of us in the Congress wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us,” Tharoor tweeted. “I believe we need a reinvented, reimagined Congress to take on the BJP. That’s why I have continued with my candidacy in this election,” he told reporters while in Hyderabad. Tharoor said he would not withdraw from the contest despite his respect for Kharge as that would amount to betrayal of many colleagues who urged him to contest, a PTI report said.
However, no member of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee received Shashi Tharoor as he landed in Hyderabad on Monday, a Hindustan Times report said. However, Tharoor said he was delighted to receive the endorsement of Telangana Congress working president Mohammed Azharuddin.? “…Azhar joins me in wanting change & reform in our party so as to better equip us to take on the BJP,” he tweeted. He said that irrespective of who emerges victorious, it would be the biggest victory for the Congress party.
Tharoor also called the G-23 Group a “media creation”. He said only 23 people were available to affix their signatures, backing them due to the Covid induced lockdown. “That’s why 23 signed. It could have been 100. It could have been less, it could have been more. These were the people who were available to sign,” he told the media on Monday.
Tharoor also said there is no need to debate because they both agree on the party’s fundamental commitment to the ideas of India and the ideals enshrined in the Constitution, he said. To a question on the Gandhi family being neutral vis-a-vis the presidential election, he said they welcome a free and fair election and that they would stay neutral.
Reacting to a possibility of a Dalit leader (Kharge) becoming Congress president, he said he sees Kharge as a very great leader well beyond any question of caste identity. He said he would reach out to the voting delegates across the country once their phone numbers are available on Wednesday.
The polling for the Congress presidential election is scheduled to be held on October 17. The counting of votes would be taken up on October 19 and the results are expected the same day.
