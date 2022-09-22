Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that he expects the commitment on ‘Udaipur Resolution’ of ‘one man-one post’ to be maintained for Congress president election.

Rahul Gandhi’s statement comes as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s interest in running for the Congress president election has raised questions over the fate of the top job in Jaipur and whether it would lead to an opening for Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan.

Ashok Gehlot, who landed in Kerala’s Kochi to join Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, also seems to have a changed tone on the one man-one post issue after Gandhi scion’s appeal.

Gehlot, who till now maintained that he can juggle even three posts if required, said on Thursday that it will be better if the person who gets elected to the party top post holds on to just one position as it requires looking after the entire country.

In May this year, during party’s ‘Chintan Shivir’, the Congress adopted the Udaipur Declaration and one of the “organisational reforms” to be implemented as per this declaration was the principle of one person, one post.

While the ‘one man, one post’ rule never applied as Sachin Pilot was both deputy CM and state Congress president, the same was the case with Kamal Nath, all this changed with the Udaipur resolution when it was decided that it has to be only one man for one post. This rule, if applied, adds to the woes of Ashok Gehlot.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here