Congress President Poll LIVE Updates: Gehlot Says Can Take Double Role in Party as More State Units Bat for Rahul as Chief

Congress President Poll LIVE Updates: Not willing to let go of the Rajasthan CM post, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the party president election, but asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post.
‘Let The MLAs Decide’: Unwilling to Vacate Rajasthan’s Cockpit for Pilot, Gehlot’s Googly in Meeting with Sonia
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is geared up to make one more and possibly a last attempt to convince Rahul Gandhi to file his nomination papers for the post of Congress president. And for this, he travelled all the way to Kochi from Jaipur to join the Bharat Jodo yatra with the Wayanad MP even as Gehlot’s bête noire Sachin Pilot was already there.
The party is also pinning its hopes and said that in case Rahul Gandhi changes his mind, there will be an arrangement made for a postal ballot and filing of his nomination through the post. But it seems that Gehlot may have to end up filing his papers. However, the big problem remains whether he has to resign as chief minister. Sachin Pilot’s supporters certainly hope so and are already on alert. READ MORE
Setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress’ central election authority will issue a notification for the AICC president polls on Thursday.
After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot indicating that he will throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party’s reins.
The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.
The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.
The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.
Even though there is no clarity on the contenders, the likelihood of a Tharoor versus Gehlot contest is high.
With less a month left for the keenly-awaited election for Congress president, chorus is growing louder in the party day by day for Rahul Gandhi to take over reins of the grand-old-party with at least 11 state units passing a resolution for his elevation to the top post.
As Rahul Gandhi is yet to made up his mind, two names—Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and MP Shashi Tharoor—are doing the rounds for the contest of top post. Gehlot has signaled that he will contest the Congress chief polls if Rahul Gandhi doesn’t do so while Sonia Gandhi has approved Tharoor’s candidature.
From being a Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, to having an administrative experience and a clean image, here’s why Gehlot has an edge over Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor. CLICK HERE TO READ
As the Congress saw several developments over its president election, the BJP on Monday said whosoever becomes party president, whether Ashok Gehlot or Shashi Tharoor, they will only be a “puppet” in the hands of Rahul Gandhi who will be the “main driver”. BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan also dubbed the Congress ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as “Corruption Jodo Yatra”, saying it started with “2G partners” of DMK.
“This Bharat Jodo Yatra should be called as Corruption Jodo Yatra…It started with blessings of 2G partners of DMK in Kanyakumari. Now it entered Kerala, and Rahul Gandhi maintains deafening silence on corrupt excise policy of AAP government in Delhi as it was copied from the excise policy of Congress-led UDF government in Kerala,” he told reporters here. Alleging that Gandhi scion is “institutionalising” corruption, Vadakkan said he should come clean and speak up on AAP government’s excise policy (now-withdrawn).
Referring to presidential election in Congress, his erstwhile party, Vadakkan said, “Any system Congress party adopts, whether Gehlot or Tharoor becomes president…They would only be puppets. The main driver would be Rahul Gandhi, who would be driving from the back.”
(With PTI inputs)
While Rajasthan CM seems to be prepping to contest the Congress president election, chorus to see Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the top post has been growing in state units of the party.
The Congress’ state units in Punjab and Telangana on Wednesday, too, passed a resolution backing Rahul Gandhi for the post of the party president. Around a dozen Pradesh Congress Committees have so far come out in support of Gandhi, even as it appears that after over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief. Now, over a dozen states have pushed for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation.
Former Union minister and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor is looking set to enter the fray and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has indicated that he could throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party’s reins.
Hours after indicating that he could throw his hat in the ring for the upcoming Congress president elections, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met party interim chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.
In the two-hour-long meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Gehlot reportedly had a long discussion that is viewed to have touched upon the upcoming presidential poll and other related issues.
Earlier in the day, he said he will file his nomination if his party people wish so and fulfill any responsibility given to him. According to reports, Gandhi has told Gehlot that she will remain “neutral” and will not take any sides during polls.
The Congress on Wednesday said no one requires the permission of its president Sonia Gandhi or its leader Rahul Gandhi to contest in its presidential polls which is likely to be held next month if there is no consensus on who should be at the helm of the grand old party.
AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, speaking to the media during the break between the first and second leg of the days’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, “Anybody is free and welcome to contest in the election if they have the backing of 10 PCC delegates.” “No one requires the permission of Congress president or Rahul Gandhi to file nomination. The elections will be fair and transparent. No other political party in the country holds elections to select their party chief.” READ MORE
Not willing to let go of the Rajasthan CM post, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said he will abide by the wishes of party workers on whether to contest the party president election, but asserted that he would make one last-ditch effort to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post.
Amid queries on whether his move to Delhi for the role of Congress president, for which he is being seen as a preferred choice of the Gandhis, would lead to an opening for Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot said that one person can remain a minister and also be elected Congress president. He also reportedly claimed that he can easily juggle not one, but three posts.
“I will do anything that benefits the party, one post, two posts or three posts, I won’t back down,” Rajasthan CM Ashok said.
With all of this happening in the backdrop, Gehlot on Wednesday held a two-hour-long meeting with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and had a long discussion that is viewed to have touched upon the upcoming presidential poll and other related issues.
Meanwhile, around a dozen state units of the party seem to be wanting something else. The Congress in Punjab and Telangana joined the list of state units on Wednesday to pass resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi for the post of the party president even as it appears that after over two decades, the party is likely to see a contest for the top post.
