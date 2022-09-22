Congress President Poll LIVE Updates: Gehlot Says Can Take Double Role in Party as More State Units Bat for Rahul as Chief

Setting the ball rolling for electing the successor to the longest-serving party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress’ central election authority will issue a notification for the AICC president polls on Thursday.

After over two decades, the Congress is likely to see a contest for the post of party chief with Shashi Tharoor looking set to enter the fray after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot indicating that he will throw his hat in the ring if Rahul Gandhi does not agree to take on the party’s reins.

The process for filing nominations for the election will be held from September 24 to 30.

The date of scrutiny of the nomination papers would be October 1, while the last date of withdrawal of nominations would be October 8.

The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the counting of votes and the declaration of results would be on October 19.

Even though there is no clarity on the contenders, the likelihood of a Tharoor versus Gehlot contest is high.