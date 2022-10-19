Congress President Poll LIVE Updates: Tharoor Camp Raises Concerns Over T’gana, UP Voter Lists Ahead of Vote Counting, Result Today

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 19, 2022, 07:14 IST
New Delhi, India
Congress President Poll LIVE Updates: The Congress will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history. The counting of the votes cast on Monday will begin at 10 am on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters here. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
The nationwide mood in the election to the post of Congress president favours senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and he is the favourite of party voters, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Su Thirunavukarasar said here on Monday. The election was held in a transparent manner across the country and Kharge appeared to be the apparent choice of party delegates everywhere, Thirunavukarasar, Lok Sabha MP from Tiruchirappalli, said. Earlier in the day, he cast his vote at State party headquarters, ‘Sathyamurthy Bhavan’. “The voting mood shows Mallikarjun Kharge is the favourite of party electors,” he told reporters.
“Elections are going on well in all States, but in whose favour (votes are being cast) I don’t know.” When told that leaders in Karnataka have said things in his favour, he said “Let’s see what happens in the ballot box…let’s see what happens after the counting,” Kharge said on October 17.
Earlier in the day, Kharge spoke to Tharoor and wished the latter all the best. “My best wishes to @ShashiTharoor. Spoke to him earlier today, both of us are contesting to strengthen @INCIndia to build a stronger & better nation for the future generations,” he tweeted.
Noting that there are a total 503 votes from Karnataka to elect the party president, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said, “Kharge is a senior leader who has honestly served the party for over 5 decades and has a lot of experience. I feel that he will win with a huge majority. I’m confident that all votes from Karnataka would have gone in Kharge’s favour. His victory is 100 percent certain.” Shivakumar, too, said Kharge has vast experience and has worked on party affairs in other States, and it certainly would be helpful in managing the party. He said Tharoor did not contact him seeking any support.
Congress party to get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years today; Counting of votes will begin at 10am at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.
Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.
(file pics) pic.twitter.com/CcbyGrVg83
— ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022
“It’s something I have been awaiting for years.” This was Sonia Gandhi’s reaction on the day of voting for the Congress presidential polls. In 22 years, for the first time since 1998, a non-Gandhi will be party president. But the question is whether the Congress can ever be Gandhi-mukt. Can a party that has revolved and evolved around the Gandhi-Nehru dynasty cut its umbilical cord from the Gandhis? READ MORE
Sources told News18 that Shashi Tharoor’s campaign manager Salman Soz has raised concerns with Madhusudan Mistry over Congress Presidential elections. The two concerns raised are:
– Shashi Tharoor camp believes there is discrepancy in UP & Telangana PCC voter lists.
– How ballot boxes from few states reached late night in the strong room of AICC. Salman Soz has given an example of Kerala ballot box first going to Karnataka and then reaching late night in AICC HQ.
In Thiruvananthapuram after voting, Tharoor said he is confident of victory even though the odds were stacked against him as leaders and establishment were with the other candidate. “India needs a strong Congress. I did not contest for my political future, but for that of the Congress and India. I am here as a viable alternative. I am standing for change. A change in how the party functions,” he said. “Spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge this morning to wish him well and to reaffirm my respect for him and our shared devotion to the success of Congress,” Tharoor added in a tweet, noting that the Congress’ revival had begun. “Some people play safe in order not to lose. But if you just play safe, you will definitely lose,” Thaoor tweeted in the morning, using the hashtag “#ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor”.
“Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram pe nachenge, pehle mujhe jitao to sahi (If we survive on Bakrid, we will dance on Muharram, but first make me win),” said Mallikarjun Kharge two weeks ago when asked what he plans to do if he wins the Congress president elections. Faced with repeated questions on this count during his campaign in light of his competitor Shashi Tharoor putting out a detailed manifesto, Kharge subsequently said he had a “single-point” agenda to implement the Udaipur declaration of the Congress. This made many in the Tharoor camp wonder if implementing the Udaipur declaration was ever a choice. READ MORE
“I have been waiting for a long time for this day,” Congress chief Sonia Gandhi told reporters after voting at the All India Congress Committee headquarters here. Sonia Gandhi, who had been the party president from 1998 to 2017, was made interim president after Rahul Gandhi resigned in 2019 over the party’s poll debacle.
More than 9,500 Congress delegates across the country on Monday voted to elect the party’s first non-Gandhi president in 24 years, choosing between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as successor to Sonia Gandhi. Of the total 9,915 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates that form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot, over 9,500 cast their ballot at all PCC offices and the AICC headquarters in Delhi, party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced here.
The political journeys of the two dramatis personae in the Congress presidential elections have been disparate. Kharge is a grassroots politician and hardcore loyalist of the Gandhi family, while Tharoor, a social media pioneer and often outspoken, joined the Congress only in 2009 after a long stint at the United Nations. Ahead of the polling, Kharge had said he would have no shame in taking the advice and support of the Gandhi family in running the party affairs, if he becomes its president. Tharoor, on his part, took a veiled dig at some senior leaders supporting Kharge, saying that some colleagues were “indulging in ‘netagiri’ and telling party workers that they know who Sonia Gandhi wants elected”.
The counting of the votes cast on Monday will begin at 10 am on Wednesday at the AICC headquarters here.
The Congress will get its first non-Gandhi president in 24 years on Wednesday after more than 9,500 votes cast to choose between senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are counted to cap the election contest, the sixth in its 137-year-old history.
While Kharge is considered the firm favourite with his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change. The process of bringing all the ballot boxes from the 68 polling booths set up across the country by the party will be completed by Tuesday. The sealed boxes will be kept in a “strong room” at the party headquarter.
The sealed ballot boxes will be opened before the candidates’ agents and the votes will be mixed repeatedly as they are added from various boxes. Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has expressed satisfaction with the party’s presidential polls process, saying it was “free, fair and transparent”.
He has also assured that it was a secret ballot and no one would get to know who voted for whom. Of the total 9,915 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates that formed the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot, over 9,500 cast their ballot at PCC offices and the AICC headquarters, Mistry said at a press conference after the polling ended on Monday.
The Congress has claimed that its internal democracy has no parallel in any other party and it is the only one to have a central election authority for organisational polls. It is the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest is deciding who would take up the mantle of the party’s president as successor to Sonia Gandhi.
The current polls are historic as the new president would replace Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving party president who has been at the helm since 1998, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi had taken over. The Nehru-Gandhi family has been at the helm of the party for about 40 years since Independence. The five family members to take on the mantle of the Congress president are Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here