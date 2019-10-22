Congress President Sonia Gandhi to Visit DK Shivakumar in Tihar Tomorrow

New Delhi: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to visit DK Shivakumar, party leader and former Karnataka minister, in Tihar jail on Wednesday. She is likely to be accompanied by KC Venugopal, general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case on September 3. His bail plea is pending before the court and the ED probe is underway.

The case was based on a chargesheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate SK Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

A Congress strongman in Karnataka, Shivakumar was instrumental in the smooth running of the Janata Dal-Secular and Congress coalition government that fell earlier this year following the resignation of rebel MLAs. Soon after, the BJP came to power in the state with BS Yediyurapaa as the chief minister.

Last month, Gandhi along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh had visited former finance minister P Chidambaram in jail. Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media case.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.