Congress Promises 50,000 Jobs a Year, One Third Reservation for Women in Manipur Manifesto

In its manifesto launched in Manipur on Friday, The Congress promised creation of 50,000 jobs every year, one-third reservation for women in all government jobs and a feasible of opening of Manipur Regiment if party comes to power.

Manipur Election Observer & former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh termed the manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls as “survival and revival" of Manipur, “survival & revival of the democracy, its people and economy”.

He also alleged that the BJP’s double-engine government in Manipur is, in fact a “trouble-engine” government, and represents the darkness brought by the BJP government in the state.

Congress leaders, including CLP Okram Ibobi, Manipur election in-charge Jairam Ramesh, AICC Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charandas, MPCC President N Loken Singh and MPCC General Secretary (Admin) Hareshwar Goshwami were present at the launch of the Manifesto at Congress Bhawan in Imphal.

After the manifesto release, Okram Ibobi along other leaders flagged off 16 mobile vans to speed up the party’s media campaign across 16 districts.

“The manifesto is for the survival of Manipur and the revival of Manipur. Survival of democracy, survival of diversity and survival of constitution and survival of all people of Manipur and revival for youth, farmers and women of Manipur,” said Jairam Ramesh.

“Whatever we have promised, we will definitely deliver. Only the Congress cane shape Manipur,” said Okram Ibodi, former Chief Minister.

The party has made the following key promises in its manifesto:

• To urge government to repeal AFSPA.

• Ensure that Manipur becomes self-sufficient in rice production.

• To attract half million tourist per year.

• To promote at least 5,000 MSMEs yearly particularly for local food processing industries.

• To give a minimum infrastructure to all primary schools.

• To develop satellite towns around the capital city.

• To ensure one third reservation for women in all government jobs.

• To promote ‘Project Emerald Fishery’ scheme to develop terrace pisciculture in the hills.

• Creation of Manipur regiment.

• Protect rights of linguistic and religious minorities.

• Creation of Manipur trade centre.

• Creation of Loktak Lake Research and Training Centre.

• Introduction of online FIR and its tracking.

• Compensation for wrongly detained media persons.

• One time three years upper age limits relaxation to unemployed youth due to pandemic.

• Establishment of Manipur Staff Selection Commission.

