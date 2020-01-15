Congress Promises Freebies Galore Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said that the Congress will give free electricity upto 600 units to the people of Delhi and introduce welfare schemes that AAP couldn't even think of.
A file photo of Congress leader Subhash Chopra. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday promised to give free rides in buses to senior citizens, students and women, if voted to power.
Appreciating the Delhi government's scheme of free rides to women in DTC buses, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra said at a press conference: "I appreciate that Delhi government has offered free rides to women in DTC buses but why only to women? We will give free rides to women, senior citizens and students, if voted to power."
He also said that the Congress "will give free electricity upto 600 units to the people of Delhi if we form the government. We will introduce such welfare schemes for people of Delhi that the Aam Aadmi Party couldn't even think of, let our manifesto release".
He accused the Delhi government of reducing the transport budget of Delhi instead of increasing it. "They have ruined the public transport system which is causing air pollution because there are less numbers of buses and more cars leading to traffic jams," he said.
He stated that the previous Congress government constructed 67 flyovers and four elevated roads, while the Kejriwal government added none during its whole tenure.
"There were 46 depots during the Congress government, now 39 bus depots are left. The Congress built 3 Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) while the AAP government did not build any bus depot or terminal," said Chopra.
Political parties are on a spree of announcing freebies to lure the people of Delhi ahead of the assembly elections to be held in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
