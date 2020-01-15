Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Promises Freebies Galore Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said that the Congress will give free electricity upto 600 units to the people of Delhi and introduce welfare schemes that AAP couldn't even think of.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Promises Freebies Galore Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections
A file photo of Congress leader Subhash Chopra. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday promised to give free rides in buses to senior citizens, students and women, if voted to power.

Appreciating the Delhi government's scheme of free rides to women in DTC buses, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra said at a press conference: "I appreciate that Delhi government has offered free rides to women in DTC buses but why only to women? We will give free rides to women, senior citizens and students, if voted to power."

He also said that the Congress "will give free electricity upto 600 units to the people of Delhi if we form the government. We will introduce such welfare schemes for people of Delhi that the Aam Aadmi Party couldn't even think of, let our manifesto release".

He accused the Delhi government of reducing the transport budget of Delhi instead of increasing it. "They have ruined the public transport system which is causing air pollution because there are less numbers of buses and more cars leading to traffic jams," he said.

He stated that the previous Congress government constructed 67 flyovers and four elevated roads, while the Kejriwal government added none during its whole tenure.

"There were 46 depots during the Congress government, now 39 bus depots are left. The Congress built 3 Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) while the AAP government did not build any bus depot or terminal," said Chopra.

Political parties are on a spree of announcing freebies to lure the people of Delhi ahead of the assembly elections to be held in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram