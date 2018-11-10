Congress Promises Gaushalas, Ram Path and Farm Waivers in its MP Manifesto

Dismissing the BJP’s Madhya Pradesh manifesto as 'jumla patra' (rhetoric papers), the Congress on Saturday released its own manifesto and promised a slew of benefits.The manifesto, titled Vachan Patra (pledge document), has 973 points and was released by MPCC president Kamal Nath along with party seniors Digvijay Singh, Ajay Singh, Suresh Pachauri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Arun Yadav. “The Vachan Patra has been prepared not inside the office but on roads, after consultation with every section of the society,” Nath said.Reiterating party chief Rahul Gandhi’s stand on farm loan waiver, the manifesto promises agricultural loan waiver for farmers up to Rs 2 lakh, 50 per cent waiver on electric bills for the agrarian sector and a decrease in fuel and LPG prices. It also assured passing a law for the right to housing and establishment of gaushalas in every village. Amid speculations of a blanket liquor ban in the State, the Congress steered clear of the issue but promised to dismantle the liquor mafia.It also announced the establishment of Agriculture Development Commission, a grant of Rs 51,000 for marriage of young women, formulation of Public Accountability Act (in place of Public Service Guarantee Act) and Rs 10,000 or 25 per cent salary to local youths employed by investors who have set up manufacturing units in MP.To make the “process of admissions and recruitments transparent”, the Congress announced closing down of Vyapam (MP Profession Examination Board), which has been embroiled in massive anomalies. The party also promised to develop Ram Van Gaman Path — a mythical route taken by Lord Ram during his 14 years of exile — and said that double taxation will be done away with and rationalisation of taxes, fee, cess and mandi taxes will be undertaken.Targeting MP’s tribal population, the Congress announced 30 per cent procurement in government tenders and contracts and the establishment of general category commission. Emphasising on ‘Make in MP’, the party also announced a series of incentives to encourage investments.Calling the Congress’s manifesto a bundle of lies, a senior BJP leader said the party always talks big but it’s the BJP and MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who work for the welfare of the youth, farmers and unemployed.