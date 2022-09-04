Congress Protest: Chidambaram, Gehlot, DKS Among Party Leaders at Ramlila Maidan for 'Halla Bol' Call Against BJP; Some Workers Detained

The Congress has planned an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi’s Ramlila maidan today. According to the latest update, party protesters moving from Banga Bhawan to AICC headquarters at Akbar Road, were detained by police. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the “Mehngai par halla bol” rally.

Here are the main points:

• Prominent Congress leaders have reached Ramlila Maidan to protest against the BJP, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. DK Shivakumar; Rajeev Shukla; Deepender Hooda; Jairam Ramesh; Manishankar Aiyyar; Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary; Gaurav Gogoi; P Chidambaram; and Kumari Shelja are amongst the leaders who have reached.

• Congress workers marching against price rise have been detained by the Delhi police. The protestors were moving from Banga Bhawan to AICC headquarters at Akbar Road, ANI reports.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress workers marching against price rise detained by the Delhi police. The protestors were moving from Banga Bhawan to AICC headquarters at Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/SNvlgChDgT — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

• Rahul Gandhi has arrived in Delhi ahead of the Halla Bol march.

Delhi | Congress leader & MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Delhi ahead of Congress' 'Halla Bol' march pic.twitter.com/9P8lLby6f9 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

• A crowd has gathered and cut-outs posters prepared by the Congress are ready for the upcoming protest.

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi for the Congress party’s 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally to be held today pic.twitter.com/Hv8MArzQ6j — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

• The rally comes ahead of the opposition party’s 3,500-km “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony. The “Bharat Jodo Yatra” is the Congress party’s biggest ever mass contact programme, where the party leaders will reach out to the common people at the grassroots level.

• Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are currently out of the country for the former’s medical treatment and would not participate in the events. Rahul Gandhi, who was also abroad currently along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, is said to have returned by Saturday and will participate in both the mega events.

• The Congress has been attacking the government over price rise and unemployment and saying that these are issues of the common people and should be discussed at all forums.

• The opposition party is also seeking a solution to the problems of price rise, inflation and unemployment, besides the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items, and want efforts on the part of the establishment to help provide respite to people.

• Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad is also scheduled to address his first public rally after quitting the party at the Sainik farms in Jammu today. Azad, who was critical of the Congress leadership in his resignation letter, may step up his attack further today. The Congress has, however, termed the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister’s public utterances against its leadership as “diversionary tactics” initiated at the behest of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

