Congress Raebareli MLA Meets Etah Rape victims’ Families, Slams BJP Govt for Rise in Crimes
After meeting the families of the rape victims, Aditi Singh, the Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar, went on to meet the Additional District Magistrate Dharmedra Singh and SSP Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia.
Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar, Aditi Singh, meeting family of rape victim in Etah.
Lucknow: As Amit Shah held a grand rally in Gandhi bastion Raebareli, the Congress MLA from Raebareli chose to meet families of the Etah rape victims.
This comes after seven-year-old girl was raped and killed in Etah on Tuesday by a 19-year-old man when her family members were busy during a wedding ceremony in Galla Mandi of Etah city to an under-construction house.
He then raped and later killed her to avoid being identified. In another incident on Friday, another minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered about 50km away, while attending a wedding.
The Congress MLA from Raebareli, Aditi Singh, had also staged protest against the BJP government regarding the Unnao and Kathua rape cases which were in headlines recently.
After meeting the families of the rape victims, Singh, the Congress MLA from Raebareli Sadar, went on to meet the Additional District Magistrate Dharmedra Singh and SSP Akhilesh Kumar Chaurasia.
Speaking to News18 after meeting the families of Rape victims in Etah, Aditi said, “The law and order in the state is out of government’s control and crimes against women are on an all-time high. The BJP government has failed the people of the state and also they have failed in living up to the promises they made during the elections. Even our Chief Minister has accepted the fact that crimes against women in the state are on a rise during last one year.”
“I have met the families of the rape victims and also I have met district administration to ensure justice in this case. Also, I have requested them to provide adequate security to the families of the victims along with monetary support if needed,” she added.
Chief Minister Yogi, who also holds the home portfolio, had accepted in a written reply to the legislative assembly that crimes against women had indeed risen in the past one year. According to the reply given on March 13, there has been a 25% increase in rapes, 40% rise in incidents of outraging the modesty, 35% jump in cases of kidnappings of women, and a 50% increase in cases of eve teasing between April 1, 2017, and January 31, 2018, from the corresponding period in 2016-17 under the then Samajwadi Party government.
The rape cases reported from Etah district of Uttar Pradesh are the latest in a string of incidents of rape and murder of minor girls across the country, including that of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, that have sparked nationwide outrage and criticism of the ruling BJP.
Edited by: Ashish Yechury
