First Stop Ghaziabad as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes from BJP Bastion UP Today

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed after a 9-day winter break and will start from Uttar Pradesh from today. So far, the Yatra has covered 3,000 kms over 110 days crossing southern state and then trudged through Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Yatra, which started from from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is the longest on-foot march by any Indian politician ever, claimed the Congress. The idea of the Yatra is to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the BJP’s “divisive politics" in the country.

Some of The Recent Developments From The Yatra

UP Makes Last-Minute Preparations For Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congressmen from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started gathering at Mavi Kalan here on Monday to make last minute arrangements for ensuring a grand welcome to Rahul Gandhi and others.

Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening.

Along with a large number of party workers and leaders, the former party chief will be staying at a farm house in Mavi Kalan for the night and start the onward journey Wednesday morning.

District unit president of the party, Yunus Chowdhary told PTI, “Arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders at Hari Castle Farm House in Mavi Kalan village for the night halt. About 250 special guests will accompany Gandhi.

“In view of cold weather, mattresses and blankets have been arranged in the big pandal set up for the workers coming from outside," he said.

Akhilesh, Mayawati Thank Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra Invite

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inviting him to his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and wished it a success.

In a letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “Thanks for the invitation to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and wishes for the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo’ initiative." “India is a feeling which is beyond geographical expansion, where there is love, non-violence, emotions, co-operation and bonhomie — the positive elements, which unite India."

“Hope that this yatra achieves its aim of conserving this inclusive culture," he said.

Congress Again Writes To Home Minister Amit Shah Over Rahul’s Security

Days after Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) responded to Congress’ concern over security arrangements amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, the grand old party has again written to Shah, raising concerns against the CRPF’s reponse, which according to the party, is “unacceptable".

“This is unacceptable since it does not solve issues but compounds them in more ways than one," the Congress letter to Home Minister Amit Shah stated.

Earlier, when Congress had initially flagged the security lapse during Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), informing that Congress leader himself has violated “laid down guidelines" on several occasions.

CRPF provides inner cordon of Rahul Gandhi’s Z-plus category security.

