English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Raises Doubts over 'Suspicious Black Trunk' in PM Modi's Helicopter
Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean on the issue and said the EC should inquire into the contents of the trunk.
A black trunk carried from PM Modi's helicopter.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded a thorough probe into the alleged transportation of a "suspicious black trunk" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's helicopter during his visit to Chitradurg in Karnataka.
Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean on the issue and said the EC should inquire into the contents of the trunk.
He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the EC in this regard.
"We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG cascade," he alleged.
Sharma also asked Modi to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country.
Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma asked the prime minister to come clean on the issue and said the EC should inquire into the contents of the trunk.
He said the Congress' Karnataka unit has already filed a complaint with the EC in this regard.
"We saw there were three more choppers escorting the prime minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car which was not part of the SPG cascade," he alleged.
Sharma also asked Modi to give an account of his five-year rule to the people of the country.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Performs on Chaiyya Chaiyya With His 'Idol' Shah Rukh And Fans Are Swooning Over
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers its Maiden IPL Victory and Twitter is Royally Surprised
- IPL 2019 | Our Game Awareness Without Needing to Talk Helps: Kohli on Partnership With AB
- This is What Anand Ahuja Did to Support Sonam Kapoor After Marriage
- Kalank New Song 'Aira Gaira' is Dance Face-off Between Kriti Sanon and Varun-Aditya
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results