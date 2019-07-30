'Congress Unaware of Future': Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Quits Party, to Join BJP Tomorrow
Singh, who has been in the BJP earlier and was elected to Lok Sabha on its ticket in 90s, wields considerable influence in the Amethi region of Uttar Pradesh.
File image of Sanjay Singh.
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who hails from the Amethi royal family, quit the Congress party, as well as his membership of the Upper House, on Tuesday and said he would join the BJP on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, "Congress is still in the past, unaware of the future. Today, the country is with PM Modi and if the country is with him, I'm with him. I will join BJP tomorrow. I have resigned from the party, as well as my membership of Rajya Sabha."
Singh, a Congress member of the Rajya Sabha from Assam, also resigned from the Upper House of Parliament, sources said, adding that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accepted his resignation.
He had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Sultanpur. The BJP's Maneka Gandhi had won from there.
