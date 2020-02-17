Take the pledge to vote

Congress Refrains from Answering 'Speculative' Question on Priyanka's Rajya Sabha Nomination

There has been speculation in the Congress that Priyanka Gandhi can be sent to Rajya Sabha. Four party leaders from MP urged the leadership on Monday to field her from the state in the RS election.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
Congress Refrains from Answering 'Speculative' Question on Priyanka's Rajya Sabha Nomination
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday refrained from answering a question on whether the party was contemplating to send its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Rajya Sabha.

"We don't answer speculative questions," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said after the question was posed to him in this regard at a press conference.

There has been speculation in the Congress that Priyanka Gandhi can be sent to Rajya Sabha.

On Monday, four Congress leaders from Madhya Pradesh urged the party leadership to field Priyanka Gandhi from the state in the Rajya Sabha election.

Three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are falling vacant in April. One of the seats is currently represented by Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, while the other two are held by the BJP.

The Congress is likely to bag two of these three seats following the party's victory in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

In view of the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders, including former Union minister Arun Yadav and three current state ministers Sajjan Singh Verma, PC Sharma and Jaivardhan Singh, urged the party to field Priyanka Gandhi from the state.

